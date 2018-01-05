Watch the unboxing of Vernee X that will be updated to Android 8 soon (video)

Share +1 Share Shares 0

The Vernee X has started its presale on December 18th and it is considered the world’s first all-screen device equipped with the latest Mediatek SoC, Helio P23. In addition, it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also, the X is equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On January 3rd, the company uploaded the first unboxing video of the device and you can see it below in all its glory.

As seen in the video, besides the standard accessories that come with it, there is also a TPU case and a screen protector. What’s more, as the Vernee X comes without a 3.5mm jack, there’s also a Type-C to 3.5mm earphone jack adapter.

In terms of specs, the device comes with a big 6200mAh big battery, a 6″ FHD+ 18:9 all-screen display, double dual-camera setups, Face ID recognition technology, 9V/2A fast charging, etc. Also, it will be updated to Android 8 Oreo soon after it hits the market via OTA update. Very nice job from Vernee once more.

We expect to get our hands on one soon so that we can test and experience the new device with the quad-camera setup ourselves. You can get yours on Gearbest. For more information, you can visit the Vernee official website.