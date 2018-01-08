Elephone device scores 80563 in Antutu, can you guess which?

Elephone is in the news the last few weeks for its upcoming devices Elephone U and U Pro. Today, the company is teasing us with a guessing game, as one of these two devices scored 80563 points in Antutu. In fact, they ran the test 5 times and the other 4 scores were 80127, 79813, 79428, and 79012.

According to the company, the Elephone U will come with a 2018 brand-new octa-core SoC while the U Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Our guess is that the score comes from the Elephone U since Snapdragon 660 Antutu tests show that it can achieve 100k+ scores. Nevertheless, even 80k is a very good score as today’s hardware has become extremely powerful so that even a mid-range device can satisfy almost all users.

Which device of the two do you think the score comes from? Elephone U or Elephone U Pro? Let us know in the comments below. To see more from Elephone, visit their official website or follow them on Twitter.