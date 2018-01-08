Get the Maze Alpha X 6GB/128GB on discount from Gearbest!

The Maze Alpha X is the second full-display device for the Chinese manufacturer and is coming with improvements in key sectors. Also, it adopts the trending 18:9 aspect ratio for the 6″ FHD+ display. The Alpha X comes in 2 versions, one with 64GB and one with 128GB of storage, both with 6GB of RAM. The latter is now on offer on Gearbest and sells for just $249.99, the lowest price for a 6GB/128GB device right now!

The device comes with a 6″ FHD+ near Full-Display from LG protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It has an 18:9 aspect ratio and an impressive 89.6% screen-to-body ratio. As mentioned above, the MTK6757 is accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a dual rear camera with an OmniVision OV16880 16MP sensor and a Sony IMX219 8MP sensor on the front. Also, the battery is 3900mAh that charges through the Type-C port. Lastly, there is a front-mounted fingerprint sensor. For more details, visit the product page here.