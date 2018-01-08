Leagoo January Shopping Carnival kicks off with up to 50% off offers!

With the advent of the New Year, it’s about time you begin planning what to get for yourself or make a gift to somebody close to you. If a smartphone is what you were thinking of, then Leagoo might help you out with their latest promo on its popular handsets. The campaign will run from today until January 15th on Gearbest and includes the 3 most popular devices of the company right now.

Leagoo KIICAA MIX is the company’s first full-screen smartphone with a screen-to-body ratio as high as 90%. It sports a Sharp® 5.5″ FHD display and the MT6750T octa-core SoC as well as 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also features an OV® 13MP/2MP rear dual-camera and OV® 13MP front camera. It adopts a 3000mAh large battery and supports 5V2A quick charge. By eliminating the 3.5mm headphone jack, it comes with a Type-C interface and thus can provide flawless digital audio output. With a smart front fingerprint ID sensor, you can unlock it as fast as 0.1s. You can get the KIICAA MIX here.

The T5 is a smartphone targeted for mid-range and high-end market. It sports a Sharp® 5.5″ FHD IPS display and 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and the MT6750 SoC. It comes with a Sony 13MP/5MP rear dual-camera and OV 13MP front camera. In addition, it features a premium metal unibody design and 3D curve craftsmanship. Equipped with an LG 3000mAh high-density battery, it supports 5V2A quick charge. Lastly, with the smart front fingerprint ID sensor, you can unlock T5 as fast as 0.1s. The Leagoo T5 can be found here.

Leagoo T5c is the world’s first smartphone powered by SC9853 – an Intel x86 Airmont SoC with Intel 14nm FinFET technology as well as 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It equipped with a Sharp 5.5″ FHD IPS display too and a Samsung 13.0MP/OV 2.0MP rear dual-camera. The front camera sports a 5MP sensor. As it’s predecessor, the T5, it too features premium metal unibody design and 3D curve craftsmanship and is equipped with an LG 3000mAh battery that supports 5V2A quick charge. With a front fingerprint ID sensor, you can unlock T5c as fast as 0.1s. Buy the LEAGOO T5C on Gearbest.