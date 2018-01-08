blackview promotion

Meiigoo Mate10 vs Huawei Mate 10: Detailed specs comparison

HuaweiNews

by Dimitris Economou ago 0

Share2
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 2

Previously we’ve mentioned that the Chinese phone maker Meiigoo is working on their next big hit named Meiigoo Mate10. As the name suggests, the Meiigoo Mate10 should be inspired by the Huawei Mate10 and offers a cheaper alternative to the expensive Huawei flagship phone. And today we have a detailed specs comparison for you so you can see for yourselves.

Meiigoo Mate10

As the data below shows, both phones tend to have some striking similarities like a curved glass back cover, dual rear camera setup. Of course, hardware differences are pretty dramatic and it’s obvious the Meiigoo Mate10 is not trying to fully compete with the sheer power level, but rather showing some cheaper yet still fairly potent alternative.

Meiigoo Mate10Huawei Mate10
Display5.72’’ 18:9 HD+ display5.9’’ 16:9 2K display
Resolution720 x 14402560*1440
Backcover3D heat-bending glass2.5D glass
Camera13MP/5MP front       Sony 16MP/5MP rear cameras8MP front 12MP+20MP rear cam
LED FlashSelfie softlight, dual rear flashDual rear flash
ChipsetHelio P23 octa-coreKirin 970 octa-core
RAM & Storage6GB RAM+128GB storage6GB RAM+128GB storage
Battery3500mAh battery4000mAh battery
Charger5V/2A fast chargeSuper charge
IdentificationFace ID, rear fingerprint sensorFront fingerprint sensor
Price$239.99$825

The biggest difference is the retail price as the Huawei Mate10 sells for nearly $825 while the Meiigoo Mate10 is rated at almost one- third that with a price of $239.99. The release date and presale date is yet to be revealed, if interested, you can check out the company’s official website for first-hand news.

Buy Chuwi CoreBook

Related posts

2 Shares
Share2
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin