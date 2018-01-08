Meiigoo Mate10 vs Huawei Mate 10: Detailed specs comparison

Previously we’ve mentioned that the Chinese phone maker Meiigoo is working on their next big hit named Meiigoo Mate10. As the name suggests, the Meiigoo Mate10 should be inspired by the Huawei Mate10 and offers a cheaper alternative to the expensive Huawei flagship phone. And today we have a detailed specs comparison for you so you can see for yourselves.

As the data below shows, both phones tend to have some striking similarities like a curved glass back cover, dual rear camera setup. Of course, hardware differences are pretty dramatic and it’s obvious the Meiigoo Mate10 is not trying to fully compete with the sheer power level, but rather showing some cheaper yet still fairly potent alternative.

Meiigoo Mate10 Huawei Mate10 Display 5.72’’ 18:9 HD+ display 5.9’’ 16:9 2K display Resolution 720 x 1440 2560*1440 Backcover 3D heat-bending glass 2.5D glass Camera 13MP/5MP front Sony 16MP/5MP rear cameras 8MP front 12MP+20MP rear cam LED Flash Selfie softlight, dual rear flash Dual rear flash Chipset Helio P23 octa-core Kirin 970 octa-core RAM & Storage 6GB RAM+128GB storage 6GB RAM+128GB storage Battery 3500mAh battery 4000mAh battery Charger 5V/2A fast charge Super charge Identification Face ID, rear fingerprint sensor Front fingerprint sensor Price $239.99 $825

The biggest difference is the retail price as the Huawei Mate10 sells for nearly $825 while the Meiigoo Mate10 is rated at almost one- third that with a price of $239.99. The release date and presale date is yet to be revealed, if interested, you can check out the company’s official website for first-hand news.