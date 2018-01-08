No.1 starting strong in 2018 with No.1 F6 Rugged Smartwatch (video)

It’s been a while since No1 released a new model. The smartwatch specialist manufacturer from China is going to add another smartwatch to its portfolio, and this time it’s a rugged one. We are talking about the No.1 F6, an IP68 certified smartwatch with a big, 350mAh battery.

According to the company, the F6 can go up to 50 days on a single charge, something that will be appreciated by users who actively use their smartwatch. Of course, it features all the standard functions that such a device should, like active heart rate monitoring, step counter, calorie counter, Multi-Sport Mode that automatically detects the kind of activity you are doing. In addition, it notifies you about incoming calls and messages as well as for updates from social networks. It is going to hit the market very soon at an incredible price. To learn more about it, just visit the product page here.