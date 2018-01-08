Ulefone Power 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus battery endurance comparison (video)

As the third generation of big battery phone from Ulefone, the Ulefone Power 3 with a massive, 6080mAh battery should feature pretty solid battery performance. To prove that, Ulefone has made a video putting the Power 3 against the Redmi 5 Plus from Xiaomi. Let’s take a look!

The test started with the Power 3 on 94% charge and the Redmi 5 Plus on 78 % charge and after playing Arena of Valor (Chinese Version) for 30 minutes, the former had 90 percent left while Redmi 5 Plus with 69 percent. A short calculation revealed that the Power 3 consumed 4% of battery while the Redmi 5 Plus consumed slightly higher 9% of energy. Not a dramatic difference but once again Ulefone claims the difference being with a bigger battery, better optimizations and such, so the 6080mAh battery of Ulefone Power 3 excels the 4000mAh Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus battery. Even if we count the mAh used, the Power 3 consumed 243mAh in 30 minutes and the Redmi 360mAh.

Aside from big battery, the Power 3 also can offer some interesting features like 18:9 full vision display with FHD+ resolution, Helio P23 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, quad- camera setup with 13MP/5MP dual cameras on the front and Samsung 21MP/5MP dual cameras on the back, advanced Face ID recognition system, traditional rear fingerprint reader, independent HiFi system, and newest Android 8.1 Oreo. To learn more about the handset, you can head over to the company’s official website.

Currently, the Ulefone Power 3 is available for a special price of $239.99 at AliExpress, and the first 200 orders can get $20 coupons and grab one for merely $219.99. And in return for the support from fans, Ulefone offers the chance to 5 people to freely try out the Power 3. You can open AliExpress app and find “Freebies & Reviews” to submit your application. The application will be valid until January 15th.