UMIDIGI S2 Lite is coming soon and you have the chance to win one for free

During the past year, UMIDIGI released 3 full-screen smartphones: UMIDIGI Crystal, S2, and S2 Pro. All three of them got much attention from users and media, and in fact, these smartphones were really successful as far as sales are concerned. Of course, the full-display trend will continue in 2018 as well as the company is ready to release another fullscreen smartphone, the UMIDIGI S2 Lite.

UMIDIGI S2 Lite will come with a Full-Screen design and a big, 5100mAh battery under its all-metal unibody. Today, UMIDIGI launched a giveaway on their official website to let users choose the best combination for their own UMIDIGI S2 Lite. He who guesses all the specs correct will receive an S2 Lite for free.

It makes you wonder if this is the same device as the previously leaked image that showed a fullscreen smartphone with frameless bottom and sides. Will this be the first UMIDIGI device to come with Android 8? Now you can make your guess on UMIDIGI’s official website and get yourself a chance to win one UMIDIGI S2 Lite totally free.