Want an iPhone X-like smartphone? Then wait for Blackview one!

In the Blackview Facebook page just before New Year’s Eve, a mysterious bezeless device made its appearance. It was just a photo with a hint from the company that it’s going to come early in 2018. It supposedly features a 19:9 display and it looks a lot like iPhone X. The name is yet unknown though. In the photo, we can see a full-screen design and a notch at the top of the display just like iPhone X as well as a vertical dual rear camera. It is slim (8.5mm) and according to information, it is light too.

There is no denying that the Blackview’s new product is quite similar to iPhone X. Both the front and the back. The device will be equipped with a 5.85″ 19:9 full-display, feature the safe facial recognition function, and sport wireless charging capabilities. Also, it will probably come with Android 8.1 preinstalled.

But most importantly, it will come at a quite affordable price. We all know that the iPhone X’s $999 price range and high configuration, but the job can be done with less power too. If you are an Android fan who likes the iPhone X design, then you should definitely wait to see what’s coming. No other information is available for the time being, but we’ll keep you posted if we hear anything new. In the meantime, you can see the rest of Blackview’s devices here.