The dodocool portable Ultrasonic Humidifier makes a nice home environment for you

If you’ve been looking for an affordable yet portable and capable humidifier, look no more as the dodocool portable Ultrasonic Humidifier is waiting for you to grab it. The mini humidifier is a portable, bottle-shaped humidifier with lightweight and compact design. Using ultrasonic technology, it envelops your surroundings effectively by producing cool mist to add moisture and relieve stress.

It is suitable for every room, even your car. It adopts ultrasonic technology to oscillate and decompose water into fine nano-class cool mist molecules, which can quickly penetrate the underlying skin and relieve dry skin. There are two modes and you can change between them with the press of a button. The first is the continuous mist mode that keeps spraying mist and supports up to 3 hours of use. The second is the intermittent mist mode and it sprays mist and stops with an interval of 10 seconds and supports up to 7 hours of use.

Visit the product page to see all the details. The dodocool speaker is available on Amazon US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, and Italy, and Mexico. For more information on dodocool, visit their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.