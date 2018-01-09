Grab the Nomu S10 on Aliexpress Flash Sale for just $111.79

Nomu S10 post-New Year flash sale is here! In order to show gratitude to all its consumers, the company is cooperating with Aliexpress to do a flash sale for their best seller. From January 8th to January 12th, all fans can get it at the price of $111.79 instead of the $129.99 original price.

During Winter, the freezing cold becomes increasingly demanding on smartphones. Most people have gone through phone auto powering off due to extremely low temperatures. If not, you may find out that battery life gets worse battery and needs several charges in one day. But not with Nomu S10 as it features strict military standards build quality and can function even in harsh environments. It sports a 5000mAh big battery and excellent low-temperature performance, refusing to quickly discharge in freezing temperatures. Besides, S10’s professional protective soft rubber material, and mature bi-material insulating and manufacturing technology, guarantees excellent protection, which lets it cope with the cold successfully.

Furthermore, being on top of the hot-selling rugged devices for a long time, the S10 is widely recognized as the most cost-effective, high-quality rugged phone. It comes with IP68 certification and drop-proof ability. On the inside, there is an MT6737T SoC along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is an 8MP Sony camera on the back, quick charge support and runs on Android 7. You can get it for just $111.79 for the next 4 days on Aliexpress. For more info on the device, check out the product page here.

Nomu S10 main specs

IP68 Waterproof

Battery: 5000mAh Li-polymer battery

Camera: 8.0MP Sony camera

OS: Android 7.0

MIL-STD-810G certification

1.5m Drop-proof

CPU: MT6737T quad core 64bits 1.5GHz

Display: 5.0 HD Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Memory: 2GB RAM+16GB ROM

Quick charge

NXP SmartPA excellent speaker with super loud and clear sound