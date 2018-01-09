Leagoo S9 final design appears online!

After quite some time of controversial information about the next Leagoo flagship -Leagoo S9- finally the official design of it has emerged and it looks beautiful. Indeed, it will sport an iPhone X-like display with the Notch on the top and minimal side bezels. Also, there is a vertical dual-camera setup on the back in the likes of iPhone X and what seems to be a glass back panel with glossy finish.

Other features that were previously rumored were OLED display as well as Face ID function and an under-display fingerprint sensor. There is still no more information about the specs it will be carrying such as the processor, RAM amount or internal storage capacity and battery but we suspect that if the S9 is going to be Leagoo’s flagship, it will sport high-end specs. Anyway, more information should be available soon enough together with a possible price tag. Learn more about Leagoo on their official website.