Meet the gorgeous Black version of the Elephone U and U Pro

Elephone is making a big comeback to the smartphone market with the upcoming Elephone U and U Pro models. For that reason, they pay attention to every single detail before production begins and that includes everything: Design, carefully selected specs, materials used, etc. Today, the company revealed the Black version of the two devices and it looks gorgeous.

Black is the all-time classic version of any smartphone and there is a reason for that. The shiny glass back makes the phone look modern yet classic and serious at the same time. Being classic, it suits all users, no matter the gender or mentality. Also, the U Pro will come with the Snapdragon 660, which is a classic Qualcomm chipset. The mix of two classics produce the definite classic model. To learn more about Elephone, you can check out their official website or follow their Twitter account. There will soon be more information about the U duo, so stay tuned.