Oukitel U18 leaks online, mimics iPhone X Notch display and arrives by the end of January

Information leaked on media today talking about a new device from Oukitel that will hit the market this month. It is Oukitel U18 and is the first device of the Chinese manufacturer for 2018. It is said to be the next killer of Oukitel and will feature an iPhone X-like display design but gets a new 21:9 aspect ratio, making it slimmer and more comfortable to hold in one hand.

Oukitel already finished processing the initial hardware version and has installed the first software version. It comes with a 5.85″ HD+ display with 1512×720 resolution. As mentioned above, it features a slimmer 21:9 display to enlarge the usable area at largest and make it fit in one hand perfectly. Also, it will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that will probably give the device a fluent and smooth experience.

According to the company, Oukitel U18 will enter production stage by the end of January so it should be officially released on their official website soon. To know more information, keep an eye on Oukitel’s official Facebook page.