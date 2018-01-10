Chuwi attends CES 2018 and presents its plans for this year

CES held in Las Vegas is the largest consumer electronics show and it opened its gates to the public yesterday. For 4 days, the heart of technology is going to be beating there and Chuwi is attending the show to present their plans for 2018. Of course, the big news for Chuwi is its new powerhouse that is crowdfunded and has already passed the $200k threshold in Indiegogo.

We are talking about the Chuwi CoreBook that will come with a powerful Core M3 processor and 128GB SSD in conjunction with 8GB of RAM. If you are still on the fence, let us remind you that the CoreBook campaign will come to an end in 5 days. And we do get the inside information that there will be a rising price on the device ranging from 20 to 50 dollars after the campaign ends. You can become a backer here.

Meanwhile, the Chinese manufacturer hasn’t forgotten about Android tablets. In fact, they are back in fashion and Chuwi has introduced the Chuwi Hi9 that is a gaming tablet and comes with the Mediatek 8173 chipset coupled with GX6250 GPU and runs on Android 7 Nougat to guarantee Android gaming at its best. It’s an 8.4″ IPS display tablet with 2560*1600 resolution which enhances the portability and pleasure to read. Also, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD slot for extra space if needed.

The built-in 5,000 mAh battery can last as long as 8 hours on a single charge and comes with 5V/3A fast charging support as well as Bluetooth 4.0, 2MP front-facing camera and 5MP rear camera. And you can get it for just $179 on the flash sale currently running.

Also, reports from the CES say that Chuwi is working on another Android tablet named Hi9 Air. Judging from the name, it’s supposed to be very thin as that’s the impression we got from LapBook Air. It will come with a bigger, 10.8″ display with 3:2 aspect ratio and same SoC and memory combo as the Hi9. The difference is that it will come with Android 8 Oreo and the display will have an FHD resolution. There will be a fingerprint sensor as well.

But the exciting news is that during CES, Chuwi will exhibit a new mini pc named GBox Pro equipped with the new 8th-gen Core i5 processor and HBM2 (High Bandwidth Memory) GPU. It includes a remote control and has a wide range of expansion capabilities.

Finally, at CES Chuwi will show the Intel Gemini Lake device, SurBook Pro, that features a 12″ 3:2 IPS display with a resolution of 2160*1440 pixels, 4GB of RAM together with 64GB of expandable internal storage and 2MP/5MP front and rear cameras respectively.