Elephone U and U Pro flexible AMOLED displays not from Samsung?

Information on the new smartphone Elephone U and Elephone U Pro has already been published on the official website of Elephone. The advantage of these models is the use of modern processors like the Snapdragon 660 from Qualcomm as well as the curved AMOLED displays. Of the smartphones presently on the market, only Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note8 are equipped with this type of display. And if Elephone U9 and Elephone U Pro, they will be the next decide duo to carry such displays.

But according to available information, the provider of the U and U Pro displays is not Samsung. If not from Samsung, from who then?

After an extensive research on China-based display manufacturers, we found out that the displays come from BOE that provides other famous smartphone manufacturers like Huawei, Xiaomi, Meizu, and OPPO with display panels. And Elephone is the first of them to receive their first curved panel! AMOLED panels come with many advantages:

Thinness

A typical AMOLED display has an organic plastic layer that is about 100 to 500 nanometers thick, which is about 200 times thinner than the strand of human hair, thus making it thinner, lighter, and more flexible than the normal layers of LED or LCD display. This thinness also produces brighter luminescence compared to LED.

Energy efficiency

An AMOLED display is more energy efficient than an LED as well as fluorescent lamps for numerous reasons. Because they emit light without generating too much heat, energy loss due to heat transfer is lesser.

No need for a backlight

Unlike LCD displays, an AMOLED one does not require backlighting because each pixel of organic material generates light itself. Within the same display, power consumption is uneven, focusing mostly on active pixels as represented by the on-screen image. Blacks do not consume power because the underlying pixels are actually turned off.

Eco-friendly

Materials used in AMOLED panels are less harmful to the environment, thus being more eco-friendly an are easier to dispose.

Elephone U Pro is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and AMOLED screen with a diagonal of 5.99″ and FHD+ resolution, occupying 89.9% of the front panel. Also, it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in its highest configuration. What’s more, the dual 13MP sensors from Samsung on the back are optimized with the help of Arcsoft algorithms for excellent night shots as well as Bokeh effect that you can apply after post-shooting.

The back cover of Elephone U Pro is created using the same technologies as for Elephone S7 and Elephone S8, with Gorilla Glass and rounded corners. Lastly, the case is made of aluminum alloy and ceramic making it pleasant to hold. Oh, it supports fast and wireless charging and NFC too!

To learn all the latest news from Elephone, follow their official Twitter account and check out their website.