Vernee Apollo 2 leaked, will probably feature all-screen design and Helio X30

The Vernee Apollo was warmly welcomed by many customers. Recently, a poster published on the Vernee official Facebook page that said the Apollo 2 is coming. And now, information from inside the company revealed a new poster showing the design of the upcoming model. Besides the Helio X30 SoC, it will sport an 18:9 all screen-design as well.

From the exposure poster, we can see that the Apollo 2 has a large screen-to-body ratio, and catch up with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The very obvious 2.5D curve design may mean that it will use the same Super AMOLED curve screen as Samsung. According to the insider, the Apollo 2 will have an all-metal phone body design, fingerprint sensor at the back, and dual rear camera with portrait mode support.

Before this information, there were rumors that the Vernee Apollo 2 will be equipped with Helio X30 and 8GB RAM as well as 256GB of internal storage. If we dare to make a guess, judging by the price of the original Apollo, the Apollo 2 shouldn’t be more than $400, or even cheaper. According to Vernee information on Facebook, the device will be announced on MWC 2018, so we will find out soon enough.