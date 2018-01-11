Grab the dodocool Motion Sensing LED Light deal on Amazon

Have you ever been in a situation where there is a power outage and you find yourself trying to find a candle or a flashlight? If you have, then you know that it’s a bit frustrating. Thankfully, there is a simple solution to that: The Magnetic Motion and Light Sensing LED Night Light from dodocool. It is compact, portable and easy to operate as it sports built-in sensors that enable the night light to automatically turn on when motion is detected within 13 feet in darkness.

It can be powered by either the built-in 400mAh rechargeable lithium battery or three AAA batteries to do away with complicated wiring or extra electric supply. With the magnetic connection, the night light and base are detachable and 360-degree rotating so you can flexibly adjust the night light to the best lighting angle or carry away the light without carrying the base.

To see all the details, visit the product page. The dodocool Motion Sensing LED Light is available on Amazon US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, Italy, and Mexico. For more information on dodocool, visit their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.