Ulefone Power 3 charges in just 96 min in the 5V/3A fast charging Test (video)

With batteries technology being stuck for many years, manufacturers try to counterbalance that by equipping their devices with huge batteries. So, fast charging is a godsend as a big battery needs much time to charge. That’s why we are excited to learn that the latest Ulefone Power 3 with its massive 6080mAh battery supports safer 5V/3A fast charging. But how does the fresh new 5V/3A fast charger perform in real scenarios? Let’s check it out in the video below.

As shown in the video, the charging speed is pretty fast. Battery reaches 25% in 30 minutes of charging, 57% in 60 minutes of charging, and 88% in 84 minutes of charging. Full charge is obtained in just one hour and 36 minutes. It practically goes up 1% per minute! But notice that the Power 3 is turned off during the test and Ulefone also mentions that the actual charging time should vary in actual environment and software version and one had better use the original charging accessories to ensure quick full charge. Also, it is confirmed that the 5V/3A fast charging technology is developed by Ulefone Lab. Aside from impressive charging speed, the new Fast Charge 4.0 that relies on larger electric current instead of larger voltage is much safer compared to previous fast charging technology. Neither the charger nor the phone gets hot when charging.

Aside from big battery, the Power 3 also can offer some interesting features like 18:9 full vision display with FHD+ resolution, Helio P23 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, quad- camera setup with 13MP/5MP dual cameras on the front and Samsung 21MP/5MP dual cameras on the back, advanced Face ID recognition system, traditional rear fingerprint reader, independent HiFi system, and newest Android 8.1 Oreo. To learn more about the handset, you can head over to the company’s official website.

