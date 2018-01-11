World’s first 11000mAh Oukitel K10 is starting a giveaway, full specs confirmed (video)

As the world’s first 11,000mAh battery smartphone and one of the most important flagship for the company, Oukitel K10 will start the global first presale on January 15th. Below you can see the full spec list of the device. Meanwhile, Gearbest will be the exclusive store to hold the global first presale. Also, to celebrate its first presale in 2018, Oukitel is holding a global giveaway! The rules are simple, just watch the video for more information.

OUKITEL K10 can be regarded as the third generation of K10000 and K10000 Pro but improves a lot in many aspects. It gets a 6″ large display, but with thinner and slimmer body than its predecessors. The Chinese manufacturer has been improving both in tech and manufacture skills. As the global first presale is starting next week, let’s see the full specs.

Oukitel K10 Full Specs

Processor: MediaTek MT6763 octa-core 2.0GHz

OS: Android 7.1.1

Display: 6"FHD+, 2160*1080 resolution, 5 points multi-touch

Color: Black, Gold

Cameras: Rear: Samsung 3P3 16.0MP/8MP (21MP interpolated), true-tone LED flash light

Front: 8.0MP, 13MP interpolated, flash light support

Memory: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 128GB expandable

Network: 2G: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; 3G: 900/2100MHz; 4G FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20

SIM card type: Hybrid Dual-SIM/microSD Slot

Connectivity: USB Port: Type-C port; Ear jack: Type-C port; 802.11 a/b/g/n/,Hotspot; BT 4.0

Sensors: fingerprint/ Gravity/ proximity/ Light/ gyroscope/ geomagnetic/NFC/ notif. LED

OTG: Yes

OTA: support

FM Radio: support

Dimensions: 167.4*78.5*13.5mm,weight:283.5g

Battery: 11,000mAh, 5V/5A charger

Large display, large battery, large memory, good camera, prismatic curved screen, real leather back: Oukitel K10 is born to be unique and special. K10 will get 2 colors: Total Black and Black with Gold. It will be sold at $299.99, but during the presale, Oukitel cooperates with Gearbest to offer a $50 off discount using coupon OukitelK10. Learn more about K10 and the presale here.