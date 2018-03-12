Elephone will soon release the world’s first 2K rugged smartphone, opens new factory

Having released its greatest devices to date in Q1 ’18, the Elephone U and U Pro, the company is getting ready to enter the rugged smartphone market. And this couldn’t be done with a device resembling the dozens of other out there. So, according to information, Elephone will soon release an IP68-certified rugged device with a 2K display. Further information is not yet disclosed but you can take a peek at the design it will feature in the photo below.

In other news, it seems the company has a developing plan that is going very well and it is time for an upgrade in production power. For that reason, Elephone has opened their new factory, where more and more new and innovative products will come out of.

Elephone has entered this year very strongly and all hope they continue to offer great devices at great prices. More information about the company can be found on their official website.