Parblo releases yet another professional Graphic Monitor, the 15.6″ Parblo Coast16

Tablets and touch monitors are good for graphic designers, especially if they support a capacitive pen input like the Apple Pencil or Samsung’s S-Pen, but a dedicated graphics monitor is always better. Undeniably, the top manufacturer in this market is Wacom but its products are extremely expensive. Luckily, there are other, more affordable solutions out there like the Parblo Coast16, a 13.3″ LCD graphics display with passive pen.

The Parblo Coast16 features a 15.6″ LCD display with a color gamut of 72% NTSC and FHD resolution. As in the previous model, the pen on the Coast16 is battery-free with optimized pressure sensitivity of 8192 points for more precise moves. In addition, it sports a USB Type-C interface that unlike normal USB interface, helps you transmit data more quickly and effectively. Even more important is the Monitor Setting button (including the Color Adjustment Button) so that colors on your computer monitor and the Coast13 are exactly the same with the press of a button.

The interface includes 8 customized express keys and one dial ring. They play an essential role in reducing the complicated operation process in your creating process as you can achieve your drawing purpose just through rotating the touch ring or clicking the express button even without the computer’s keyboard. Lastly, Coast16 is ultra-thin and lightweight and is compatible with both Windows and Mac OS X. Learn more about it on the official product page.

