Watch as the IP68 Cubot King Kong gets unboxed underwater! (video)

All kinds of crazy videos with rugged devices have been uploaded to YouTube at some point but it seems that Cubot wants to outperform all of them. The company decided to do an unboxing video of their 2017 rugged model -Cubot King Kong- underwater!

Cubot officially states that the King Kong has an IP68 certification that allows the device to function properly underwater for about 30 minutes. In the video, the reviewer dived into the water, then opened the package and used the phone in normal boot. In order to further demonstrate the waterproof performance of the device, the reviewer also showed performed a video recording while being underwater. As a matter of fact, another King Kong was used to shoot the unboxing video! As you can see, the picture quality is very good even underwater. For people who like to dive, they don’t have to carry a heavy waterproof camera. Cubot Kingkong will meet their basic shooting requirements.

Cubot King Kong main specs

CPU: MTK6580 Quad Core 1.3GHz

Battery: 4400mAh

RAM + ROM: 2GB + 16GB

Camera: 8.0MP front camera + 13.0MP rear camera

The most important thing is that you can grab one for just $106.9. Check out more details on the official product page.