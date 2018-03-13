Get up to $84 off on the Ulefone Brand Sale running on Aliexpress!

It’s been a while since Ulefone offered a promotion on their devices but now is the time. If you are a big fan of Ulefone, then you can’t miss their brand promotion currently running at the online store AliExpress, where they offer up to $84 off discounts on all involved devices. Let’s check them out!

Let’s begin with deals on two really hot devices – the Ulefone Power 3 and the Ulefone Power 3S. You can get the first for just $215.99, an $84 cut of the original price. Aside from packing a huge 6080mAh battery, the Power 3 can also offer other highlighted features including Helio P23 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB, 6.0″ 18:9 all-screen display with FHD+ resolution, 13MP/5MP dual front camera, 21MP/5MP dual rear camera, safer 5V/3A fast charge, advanced facial recognition system, and rear fingerprint scanner.

Meanwhile, the Power 3S can be purchased for merely $167.99 and it offers the same internal specs like the Power 3 except sporting a bigger 6350mAh battery, lower 4GB of RAM and 16MP/5MP dual rear camera. Both the two phones run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and will be updated to Android 8.1 Oreo in March.

Next, we have the two well-received all screen handsets, Ulefone MIX 2, MIX. The MIX 2 is at the incredibly low price of $95.99. Given the price range, the specs of the MIX 2 are pretty decent including quad-core SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 5.7″ 18:9 all-screen display with HD+ resolution, 13MP/5MP dual rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter with softlight, refined IML-processed back, 3300mAh battery, rear fingerprint reader, and Android 7 Nougat as the OS.

The other all screen device, the MIX is sold for $139.19 with a higher-level configuration like the MT6750T octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of RAM, 5.5″ all screen display, 13MP selfie camera, 13MP/5MP dual rear camera, front-facing fingerprint sensor, 3300mAh battery, and independent HiFi chipset.

Aside from that, you can also get the entry-level Ulefone S7 Pro for just $52.94. Currently, the promotion is active on AliExpress and will end on March 18th. After that, all prices will go up to the official retail level.