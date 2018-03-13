Get up to $84 off on the Ulefone Brand Sale running on Aliexpress!

by Dimitris Economou

It’s been a while since Ulefone offered a promotion on their devices but now is the time. If you are a big fan of Ulefone, then you can’t miss their brand promotion currently running at the online store AliExpress, where they offer up to $84 off discounts on all involved devices. Let’s check them out!

Let’s begin with deals on two really hot devices – the Ulefone Power 3 and the Ulefone Power 3S. You can get the first for just $215.99, an $84 cut of the original price. Aside from packing a huge 6080mAh battery, the Power 3 can also offer other highlighted features including Helio P23 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB, 6.0″ 18:9 all-screen display with FHD+ resolution, 13MP/5MP dual front camera, 21MP/5MP dual rear camera, safer 5V/3A fast charge, advanced facial recognition system, and rear fingerprint scanner.

Ulefone Power 3

Meanwhile, the Power 3S can be purchased for merely $167.99 and it offers the same internal specs like the Power 3 except sporting a bigger 6350mAh battery, lower 4GB of RAM and 16MP/5MP dual rear camera. Both the two phones run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and will be updated to Android 8.1 Oreo in March.

Ulefone MIX 2

Next, we have the two well-received all screen handsets, Ulefone MIX 2, MIX. The MIX 2 is at the incredibly low price of $95.99. Given the price range, the specs of the MIX 2 are pretty decent including quad-core SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 5.7″ 18:9 all-screen display with HD+ resolution, 13MP/5MP dual rear camera, 8MP selfie shooter with softlight, refined IML-processed back, 3300mAh battery, rear fingerprint reader, and Android 7 Nougat as the OS.

The other all screen device, the MIX is sold for $139.19 with a higher-level configuration like the MT6750T octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of RAM, 5.5″ all screen display, 13MP selfie camera, 13MP/5MP dual rear camera, front-facing fingerprint sensor, 3300mAh battery, and independent HiFi chipset.

 

Ulefone S7

Aside from that, you can also get the entry-level Ulefone S7 Pro for just $52.94. Currently, the promotion is active on AliExpress and will end on March 18th. After that, all prices will go up to the official retail level.

