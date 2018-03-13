Grab the dodocool wireless sports In-Ear splash-proof Headphone 41% off on Amazon (coupon)

With dodocool being a major mobile accessories manufacturer, their wireless headsets have become a great hit among smartphone users. But what happens when you want to go for a run? Will they stay in your ears or you’ll have to stop and adjust them all the time? The company has you covered as they are producing special headsets for sports, like the one being on offer on Amazon.

The wireless splash-proof in-ear earphones feature ear hooks that let you secure the earpieces to your ears, leaving you free to work out or participate in sports without worry. They also come with three different ear buds so users can pick the one that fits into their ears securely and comfortably.

At the same time, the headset supports aptX wireless transmission as well as CVC 6.0 noise cancellation technology for better listening quality as well as clear phone calls with the device’s built-in microphone. What’s more, with the IPX Level 5 certification users won’t have to worry about damage from sweat. In addition, it comes with in-line controls that let users adjust the volume, media playback, and accept calls. The built-in batteries can last up to 17 hours of playtime on a single charge.

The wireless headset is currently on offer on Amazon. All you have to do is use coupon FOXZFG2Z to get the 41% discount. Visit the link below to take advantage of the offer.