One of the MWC stars with Helio P60, UMIDIGI Z2, will cost about $300

The Helio P60 was announced on the MWC a few days ago and was recognized as “the best of MWC” by the renowned US media Android Authority. It rocked the show with its incredible 5871 Geekbench multi-core score, becoming a strong competitor of Snapdragon 660. With 12 threads, an independent APU for artificial intelligence, and the Mali-G72 MP3 image processor, the Helio P60 boosts game performance up to 70% vs the previous generation. Today, leaked news on Weibo reveal that UMIDIGI Z2 will sport the MediaTek Helio P60.

By adopting Helio P60, UMIDIGI Z2 carries a destiny bringing excellent performance to Android smartphones. Notably, the notch-display smartphone offers greater processing power for intensive tasks resulting in seamless multi-tasking and computing experience. And most importantly, it is much more affordable as the estimated price of the Z2 is about $300. Besides the Helio P60, other rumors mentioned that the upcoming flagship will feature AI, Emoji icons, quick focus, better temperature control, bokeh camera effects, infrared camera and 15W wireless charge.