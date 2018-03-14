Get the dodocool Wireless Stereo Headphones with NFC for half the price (coupon)

Dodocool is known for its well designed and affordable accessories. Affordable doesn’t always mean low quality, though. The company has many quality products in its portfolio. Today, we have another offer from dodocool regarding one of its best wireless stereo headphones with NFC support.

Built for your active people, the headset has an IPX4 certification and can withstand dripping sweat, heavy rain, even a splash from your sports drink. Besides, it is engineered to block out distractions, so you can enjoy your music with nothing in the way. In addition, the headphones produce a lifelike sound and are built with premium materials that are durable and stay comfortable all day.

What’s more, you have full control of tracks, volume, and calls. As they also feature noise cancellation, they will help you push your training further and power your workout with comfort and stability. In addition, being sweat and weather resistant, there is nothing holding you back. And with the embedded NFC chip, connecting to your smartphone has never been easier.

Considering all the highly priced sweatproof earphones with noise cancellation, dodocool Bluetooth Sports Headphones are a super-affordable alternative. To take advantage of the offer that gives an almost 50% off discount, just use coupon code CQPWJMGM during checkout.