Get the No.1 F6 Sports Smartwatch for just $29.99 on Geekbuying!

The end of 2017 was a quiet time from No.1, the great smartwatch manufacturer from China. This ended about 2 months ago when the company released its latest sports smartwatch, No.1 F6. It is a rugged smartwatch with a big battery for extra long battery performance and it also sports IP68 certification for water and sweat protection.

According to the company, the F6 can go up to 50 days on a single charge, something that will be appreciated by users who actively use their smartwatch. Of course, it features all the standard functions that such a device should, like active heart rate monitoring, step counter, calorie counter, Multi-Sport Mode that automatically detects the kind of activity you are doing. In addition, it notifies you about incoming calls and messages as well as for updates from social networks.

So, now it is time for a great offer and No.1 is offering the F6 for just $29.99 on Geekbuying. The offer will be available until tomorrow, so you better hurry. You can get it here.