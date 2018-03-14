Here are some simple and helpful tips on the Blackview BV9000 Pro (video)

With smartphones being more advanced than ever and packed with tons of features, even a tech-savvy smartphone user probably doesn’t know every tip and hack in the book to get the most from their device. For that reason, here’s a comprehensive guide on BV9000 Pro to solve common problems.

Extend your battery with low power mode

Your battery is at a low percentage, and you’re nowhere near a charger. Don’t panic just yet. By going into low power mode, non-essential tasks are disabled, giving you up to much more hours of battery life.

Capture something important or entertaining

Your friend just made a hilarious typo in a text message and you want to share it with your other friends. Capture it as an image with a screenshot. By holding the Power and Volume Down buttons at the same time. The image is saved in the “Captured Images” folder in your Gallery app. Once you have the image, share it on your favorite social media site or through email.

Super-fast Face Unlock

Before you turn on face-unlocking, you need to set a secure unlocking method for your phone, if you haven’t already. Go to Settings, scroll down, and tap Security, then tap Screen lock. Select from either the Pattern, PIN, or Password unlocking methods, then follow the onscreen instructions to set up your unlocking method of choice.

Gesture unlock with custom shortcuts

The gesture unlock is highly customizable, from changing colors to visibility, error messages, background, etc. What’s more, you can use gestures to directly open specific shortcuts from the lock screen, for example, use U to unlock, W to open WhatsApp, M for email, etc. These shortcuts don’t have to be just apps, they can be other things on your device, like Direct Dial, open a specific contact, etc.

There’s more to your BV9000 Pro than you might think: underneath its user-friendly, simple surface there are kinds of hidden features and shortcuts you can take advantage. You can grab your BV9000 Pro on Aliexpress.