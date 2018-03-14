Huawei To Debut The Nova 3E As An International Version Of The P20 Lite?

According to a report from IT Home, Huawei is all set to take the wraps off its long-rumored Nova 3E smartphone on March 20. If the report is anything to go by, the phone will use a new generation of full-screen.

The site also claims that the Nova 3E is actually an international iteration of the P20 Lite smartphone, which is reportedly scheduled to hit the store shelves on March 27. Interestingly, there are quite a few similarities between the 2 rumored handsets.

First off, the Huawei Nova 3E smartphone sports “bangs” full screen, rear-mounted vertical dual camera setup, which bears a striking resemblance to the recently surfaced P20 Lite renderings. Moreover, the mobile phone seems to sport an identical front black panel along with white body back cover of the panda with matching the color in the leaked video.

According to IT Home’s earlier report, the Huawei Nova 3E smartphone packs a powerful 2.36GHz Kirin 670 processor, under the hood. The phone offers 4GB of RAM and a hearty 64GB of onboard storage with an option to add an extra 256GB of storage via a MicroSD card slot. On the photography front, the phone features 16 million pixels + 2 million pixels Leica dual camera setup at the back.



Furthermore, the Huawei Nova 3E boasts a 5.84 inches screen parameter with a resolution of 2280 × 1080 pixels. The P20 Lite recently made an appearance on Polish retail site in the form of renders, giving us a brief glimpse of what the phone has to offer in terms of specs and the price tag it is likely to bear.

The P20 Lite was also spotted on China’s communications commission, TENAA. The site confirms the aforesaid specs that were originally revealed by Polish online store listing.

According to the TENAA listing, Huawei is likely to debut two different versions of the P20 Lite smartphone dubbed, Huawei ANE-TL00 and Huawei ANE-AL00. It can be recalled that the codename “Anne” has been associated with the P20 Lite and even the initial part of the model number indicates that.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the Huawei P20 Lite is expected to draw its juices from a 3000mAh battery that supports an 18W fast charge. The phone weighs in at 145g and measures 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.4 mm.

