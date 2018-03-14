Oppo R15 Listed On Oppomart In 4 Color Variants

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Oppo R15 has just been spotted on Oppomart, the OPPO store from which you can purchase its smartphones online. The device is listed in four color variants: Hot Red, Star Purple, Snow White and Dream Mirror Red which reminds of its most advanced version, the R15 Dream Mirror. Further, the page on Oppomart lists some of the key specs of the device. According to the store, it will sport a 6.28-inch Super-V display with the AMOLED technology and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display will include a notch just like the iPhone X.

The processor is not mentioned, but the listing mentions the presence of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. From the images found in the store, it is clearly noticeable that the handset has a glass back and a frame made of aluminum. Given the high screen-to-body ratio, Oppo R15 has a fingerprint reader placed on the rear side. It also sports a dual camera setup which is said to have resolutions of 16 and 5 MP. According to leaks, there will also be a 20 MP sensor for selfies which will support artificial intelligence to enhance the beauty mode.

The price in the listing is 99,999 Yuan, but it is surely a wrong price. The listing does not mention the SoC, but leaks have already suggested that the standard version of Oppo R15 will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. Instead, the Dream Mirror Edition which will replace the R15 Plus will sport an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The phone is expected to have a battery with 3365mAh, while the operating system installed will be Android 8.1 Oreo customized with Color OS 5.0.