The 1st delivered iPhone X clone, Oukitel U18 will soon get a 4GB/64GB Gold version

Since the release of iPhone X, many manufacturers subsequently claimed that they plan to release similar design smartphones that resemble the new Apple flagship. Until now, only a few of them have started to deliver their devices to buyers. Among them, Oukitel is the first manufacturer that delivers their iPhone X clone, Oukitel U18. According to information right now, the U18 is a relatively wonderful mid-ranger with an affordable price.

The device was announced in two colors, Black and Gold. Initially, only the Black version became available in early February and now, the gold version is finally on sale. Same with the Black version, the Gold U18 features a 5.85″ HD+ display with 1512×720 resolution. The 21:9 aspect ratio makes it super slim and thin, and easy to hold in one hand. The back cover resembles Huawei Mate 10 Pro with metal brush stripes design beside the dual lens camera. The dual camera comes with a 13MP Sony IMX135 main sensor while the front camera hosts an 8MP (13MP interpolated) sensor from OmniVision.

As for its specs, the U18 is fueled by MediaTek’s MT6750T octa-core SoC accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Together with Android 7 OS, it offers a quite fluent handling experience. What’s exciting, is that it fits a large 4000mAh battery into a slim body. Lastly, it comes with the latest security trend, Face ID unlock.

To celebrate the Gold version release, Oukitel Global Store is doing a flash sale for U18. From now until March 18th, you can get for just $155.41.