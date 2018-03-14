UMIDIGI S2 Pro vs Galaxy S9+: How much should we pay for a flagship smartphone

Several days ago Samsung revealed their next flagship duo, Galaxy S9 and S9+, during the MWC 2018 that was held in Barcelona. Of course, it automatically became this year’s flagship of the year in the Android platform. The changes over the previous model aren’t too many or too obvious but the most important disadvantages were addressed. Like the uncomfortable rear fingerprint placement that received many user complaints and Samsung moved it under the rear camera, in a design choice made by many manufacturers on devices, just like the UMIDIGI S2 Pro. Below you can see a visual comparison between these two flagships.

UMIDIGI S2 Pro was launched in August 2017 with the slogan “World’s first 2-day lasting full-screen smartphone”. It features an 18:9 full-screen display, 5100mAh big battery capacity, and weighs just 186g. On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ with 3500mAh battery weights 189g. UMIDIGI S2 Pro has an asymmetric design, which Samsung S9/S9+ doesn’t.

Besides all that, the most important difference is their price tag. The S2 Pro is much more affordable than the new Samsung flagship S9+. Almost 4 times less as it is currently on offer for just $279.99.