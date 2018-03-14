Xiaomi Mi 6X cases are already available on Oppomart!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

We’ve been hearing about the Xiaomi Mi 6X for a long time and rumors about its design and specs are flooding the media every now and then. The last report was in February when renders and alleged specs were reported. In short, the device will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio display with minimum bezels and iPhone X-like camera on the back. Also, it will probably be a mid-range device with Xiaomi’s own Surge S2 SoC inside.

Since then, no more information was made available. But today, Oppomart listed two cases for the Xiaomi Mi 6X on their online shop, something that points towards a soon-to-happen announcement of the device. As you can see here and here, the first case comes in multiple colors while the second is crystal clear. Both cases seem to be ultra-slim meaning that Xiaomi may announce its slimmest device to date. Whatever the case, we will soon find out.