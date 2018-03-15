Chuwi Hi9 Air full specs and release date released, will come with Android Oreo!

In previous news, we mentioned that Chuwi is getting back in the Android Tablet market and the first device, Chuwi Hi9 is already available for order. But they are not going to stop there. The higher version of the new Series, Chuwi Hi9 Air, is coming too, carrying some great specs like LTE connectivity and Android Oreo! Below, you can see the full specs of Hi9 Air.

Chuwi Hi9 Air specs

10.1 inch 2560*1600 IPS display, OGS fully laminated

MediaTek Helio X20, 64-bit deca-core CPU

4GB of RAM + 64GB of onboard storage

Android Oreo operating system

WorldMode 4G LTE, CAT.6

Dual SIM, Dual Standby

5MP+13MP cameras

8000mAh battery capacity

Dual band wifi supported

Estimated released in mid-April

So from the specs sheet, we can see that Chuwi has taken a step forward on its Hi9 Air, such as running on Android Oreo out of the box and the greatly enhanced pixels on both cameras. In addition, with Android Oreo come new features like tons of new Emojis, and Picture In Picture mode which allows several applications such as Netflix, Youtube, etc. the functionality to play in the picture in picture mode when minimized. Also, there will be improved notifications, smart text selection, auto-fill in 3rd-party apps, Google Play Protect, improved sound quality, etc.

In terms of both cameras, the Hi9 Air comes with a 13MP rear camera and a flash that is rarely found on large-size tablets these days. Even in low-light conditions, it can bring clear and satisfying photo experience and handle demanding needs of various shooting scenes. Lastly, with the 5MP camera on the front, selfies will look better than ever.

If you are interested, stay tuned for more details and first-hand information on Chuwi’s official website.