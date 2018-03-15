Oukitel WP5000 goes through 14 torture tests, shoots photos and answer calls underwater (video)

Recently, OUKITEL announced the WP5000 smartphone with a 5.7″ HD+ 18:9 display. It is powered by Helio P25 and runs on 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 5200mAh battery. Also, it is military-grade tri-proof, meaning it is protected against water, dust, and drops. What’s more, the WP5000 also allows users to take photos and answer phone calls underwater. The company demonstrates all three features in a new video where the device goes through 14 torture tests.

The video shows how the WP5000 survives from many kinds of torture tests. It was put in a refrigerator and frozen for 15:46 hours, then soaked in boiled water for 5 minutes. During the frozen and soaking period, the device was working on the timer. Featuring an IP68 grade waterproofing, it has no pressure to stay in a fish tank and dive in water under 1.5 meters. What’s more, you can open the camera app and swim underwater so that when you see something interesting, all you have to do is press the volume down button to take underwater shots. When there is new phone call coming, shake your mobile to answer the call.

The rugged body of WP5000 is quite protected not only from water but also from dust, drops, and crushes. The video also tested the WP5000 by dropping it off a bridge and stairs, hit it with a hammer, and crushing it with a car. Surprisingly, it survived all of them. Also, the WP5000 also went through the test of lime powder, flour, and cement flour where no damage was observed. Lastly, Oukitel soaked the device in alcohol and set it on fire and it survived that too.

Oukitel WP5000 main specs

5.7″ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels

MediaTek Helio P25 8-core processor with a clock speed of 2.5 GHz

6GB of RAM

64GB of internal memory

Support for microSD memory cards up to 128 GB

16MP main camera with Sony IMX135 sensor, 21MP interpolated dual lens sensor, PDAF support

8MP front camera, 13MP interpolated

5200mAh battery capacity, support 9V/2A fast charging

Fingerprint scanner

Dual SIM dual standby

4G LTE

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Currently, there is an activity running on the official website that offers $40 off the original price until March 27th. Go ahead and grab your coupon before it ends.