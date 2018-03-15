Ulefone Power 3S demonstrates reverse charging by charging four phones simultaneously!

There’s nothing worse than seeing your phone’s battery percentage drop below 20% and it usually happens when you need it most. Well, you can forget all about it when carrying an Ulefone Power 3S with you. In addition to its big battery, the Power 3S features reverse charging and can be used as a power bank to power other devices. Want to see it in action? Take a look at the video below.

Packing a big 6350mAh battery, the Power 3S has enough juice to last four days even under heavy use, making it an ideal choice even when you need an external power source. As shown in the video, connected to a USB hub via an OTG cable, the Power 3S can simultaneously power up 4 phones: iPhone X, Xiaomi MIX 2, VIVO X20 and Huawei P10 Plus. Though differing in charging ports, the four phones are charging normally during the test.

Aside from that, the Power 3S also supports safer 5V/3A fast charging technology, which can recharge your battery in just 120 minutes. Under the hood, the Power 3S is equipped with the new powerful Helio P23 octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB. Also, there is a 6″ 18:9 all-screen FHD+ display, 13MP/5MP selfie snappers, 16MP/5MP rear shooters, trendy facial recognition system, and a rear fingerprint reader. As for the OS, it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box with promised Android 8.1 Oreo update coming very soon.

Currently, the Power 3S is available for a special price of $167.99. You can grab yours on Aliexpress.