Vkworld Mix3 Home Button will be multifunctional, more than Meizu’s “mBack”!

The next flagship from Vkworld will be the Mix3 and as you can tell by its name, it will be a tri-bezel-less phone with dual glass and metal frame design. The front and back are covered by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. And the frame is also titanium, which is more durable than aluminum. Also, unlike most full-screen phones that come with a rear fingerprint scanner, the Vkworld Mix3 has a front fingerprint reader.

In addition to the front fingerprint reader, the button that will be hosting it will be multifunctional in the likes of Meizu’s mBack button. It is a back button when you touch it. And a home button when you press it. Only the Mix3 will be able to do more.

The button is capacitive. If you want to go back, touch the button just once. If you touch it twice, it will go back to the desktop. And when you long press it, there will be recent apps. In this case, there is no need to use in-display buttons, which saves a lot of screen space. Moreover, even if you think this is complicated, you can always choose the default Android on-screen buttons.

As for its specifications, it will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, Helio P25 SoC, a 5.99″ FHD+ in-cell display, 5000mAh battery and dual 16MP camera. Most importantly, the Vkworld Mix3 will also come with GMS certification, which guarantees the fastest update to pure Android experience. As for its price, it is estimated to be priced around $250. Vkworld Mix3 will be launched in April.