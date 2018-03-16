Leagoo XRover full specs and price officially announced

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Leagoo seems to be on a streak recently as, after the new devices announced in MWC 2018, a new device is going to hit the market soon. We are talking about the rugged Leagoo XRover and although we were expecting a rugged device from the company, it came out of the blue. Today, on a post on the company’s official Facebook Page, all the specs and price were revealed.

Being a rugged smartphone, it couldn’t carry anything less than the IP68 certification to compete against the competition. Also, it comes equipped with a 5.72″ 18:9 HD+ display, the Helio P23 octa-core SoC accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. What’s more, there is a dual rear camera sporting a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5MP secondary one, whereas there is an 8MP Sony IMX219 shooter on the front. Lastly, there is a 5000mAh battery with 9V/2A fast charge support and LTE bands FDD – B1/3/5/7/8/20 and TDD -B38/39/40/41 for global support.

The Leagoo XRover is expected to hit the market in April with a retail price of $269.99. Pretty good for a 6GB/128GB device. More information can be found on the Facebook post.