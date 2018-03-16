Ulefone Armor X could be the 1st rugged phone featuring an 18:9 all-screen display and Wireless Charging

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Although wireless charging has been around for several years now it hadn’t become as widely adopted as we’ve expected until recently. The past 2 years, more and more devices are dropping the all-metal bodies that prevent wireless charging, moving towards other materials like glass. This allows for wireless charging. The latest device to adopt it would be the rugged Ulefone Armor X.

Thanks to the Qi wireless charging technology, you can simply place the Armor X onto a charging pad and it will start charging. And you can also pick it up without having to unplug when you are ready to go or receive a call or message. There’s no more fumbling with tangled cables or broken charging connectors. Aside from that, the Armor X will also sport a trendy 5.5″ 18:9 all screen display to deliver a more immersive viewing experience, allowing you to have more fun when watching movies or playing games.

Under the hood, the Armor X is powered by an MT6739 quad-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM which is more than enough for smooth day-to-day tasks. On the camera side, the Armor X will boast a 13MP/5MP combo on the back and an 8MP selfie shooter for quality photos.

Though the Armor X support wireless charging, a wireless charging pad is not included in the package. According to Ulefone, they will be releasing a portable charging pad named UF002 which is compatible with Qi-enabled devices. It’s believed that Ulefone will continue to bring more devices with wireless charging capacity and wireless charging pads.

According to Ulefone, the Armor X and UF002 are supposed to hit the market at the end of this month so you won’t have to wait too long. If you’d like to get the first-hand news, you can check out Ulefone’s official website.