Elephone A4 coming soon with 18:9 notch display and vertical camera

About 2 weeks back, we informed you about the new series that’s about to come from Elephone. We are talking about the A Series and its first member is going to be the Elephone A4 Pro. Following the current trend in the smartphone market, the company decided to adopt the “notch display” just like the iPhone X. Today, we get another hint about its design showing the rear panel.

As you can see, there is a vertically placed camera, although there is a single sensor onboard. It is more of a design choice and not a functionality issue in order to resemble the iPhone X. So, there is another X clone coming soon and besides the design, it sports quite interesting specs too. Although it’s meant to be a budget device, it will be coming with Helio P23 and our guess is that it will probably have 4GB of RAM. Further information is yet to be known, so stay tuned as more and more will come as the release date approaches. Learn more about Elephone on their official website.