Leaked video shows a prototype of the new budget device, UMIDIGI A1 Pro (video)

Just last week, we had information leaked on Weibo about a new budget device, UMIDIGI A1. Today, a leaked video on YouTube shows a prototype of the device in action and it is named as UMIDIGI A1 Pro. The A1 Pro is said to come with a Mediatek MT6739 SoC and Android 8.1.

Let’s see what we can tell about the UMIDIGI A1 Pro from the leaked video. The phone comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio and it seems to fit comfortably in hand, just like a 5″ device would, although it will probably come with a 5.5″ display. The MT6739 SoC will be accompanied by 3GB of RAM and according to UMIDIGI’s recent expansion plan, the phone will support global LTE bands, along with USB Type-C port and 5V/2A quick charge.

A reliable source also mentioned that the price of the A1 Pro would be under the $100 mark, which is a worthy deal as almost all attractive features are considered. At that price tag, it will be one of the best choices in the budget segment of the market. What do you think of it?