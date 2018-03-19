Control your home lighting with Koogeek’s WiFi Smart Light Dimmer

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Koogeek, the subsidiary company of the well-established dodocool, specializes in high-quality Smart Home products. One of them is their WiFi Smart Light Dimmer that allows for remote controlling your lights. Serving both as a switch and a dimmer, it helps you set idyllic scenes and have additional devices work in unison. Also, you can create custom scenes and control lights simultaneously with a single Siri voice command or a quick tap.

Being certified by Apple, the smart dimmer can connect to your iOS device (HomePod, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV, iPad) that acts as a home hub so you can control connected devices from anywhere. Even when you are not at home. What’s more, you can use Siri voice commands to adjust the brightness of incandescents, LEDs, and CFLs of less than 200W. Also, you can check the real-time power consumption and monitor daily and monthly electric power consumption via the Koogeek Home app.

And as a device that is used multiple time a day, it supports up to 30,000 times of physically on/off switching and work up to 10 years, giving you the chance to enjoy the benefits of the smart home technology while giving you peace of mind. Of course, it is fireproof by adopting V-0 grade flame-retardant PC panel while the industrial-grade IOT chip with low-power consumption saves energy and reduces your electricity bill. To find out all the details as well as see the buying links, visit the product page.