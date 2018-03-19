Leagoo S9 will support 65MP Ultra HD Shot with 23x zoom!

On MWC2018, LEAGOO launched its first notch display smartphone, Leagoo S9, attracting a lot of attention from global tech news media. Although the S9 was tagged as an iPhone X clone since its release, the notch display design is still the trending element in today’s smartphone market. On MWC2018 the notch display design was considered as a major selling point for many newly released smartphones such as Asus Zenfone 5 as well as Huawei P20, P20 lite, Oppo R15, Vivo X20, LG G7, etc.

As one of the notch display smartphones launched on MWC2018, Leagoo S9 has the best cost/performance ratio among many counterparts. It is powered by an MT6750T SoC and paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Featuring a Sony 13MP/2MP rear dual camera, it comes with a 5.85″ 19:9 HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of up to 90%. It also packs a 3300mAh battery, enough to cover one day’s use! And its retail price is only $149.99. No wonder so many news media reported it so often.

It is known that apart from its impressive notch display design, the S9 also supports 65MP Ultra-HD shot. With it, you can take a photo and enlarge it 23 times, and the enlarged photo image is almost as clear as in the original size. The official pre-sale of Leagoo S9 is open and most importantly, you have the chance to purchase one for just $1.99. In addition, you get the opportunity to win a $20 coupon for yourself or your friends. Find out more about the activity and device here.