Oukitel WP5000 IP68 smartphone full specs released, scores 73119 points on Antutu (video)

Early this month, Oukitel announced the rugged smartphone WP5000. As a combination of tri-proof features and large battery, WP5000 is much anticipated. The company plans to bring it to the market by early April the latest. To greet the upcoming global first presale, Oukitel is conducting the subscription activity on their official website. While waiting for the final perfect smartphone, we are able to check its full specifications first.

From the video, we can see that Oukitel WP5000 looks comparatively thin and slim, changing our old image of thick tri-proof smartphones. It features a compass to indicate directions, super power saving mode to save energy in the wild, while Zello -the interphone- is pre-installed to allow you to communicate with your friends for free. Also, there are little software tricks for better user experience, like the one where you shake the device to answer phone calls. So, even underwater, you can receive phone calls. Surprising though is the Antutu Benchmark score that reaches 73119 points, far higher than same spec mobile phones. Check out the full specs below.

Oukitel WP5000 Full Specs

Processor : MediaTek MT6757CD octa-core 2.5GHz

: MediaTek MT6757CD octa-core 2.5GHz OS : Android 7.1.1

: Android 7.1.1 Display : 5.7″ HD+, 5 points multi-touch

: 5.7″ HD+, 5 points multi-touch Color : Black, orange, green

: Black, orange, green Cameras : Primary Samsung 3P3 16MP/5MP (21MP interpolated), true-tone LED flash Secondary 8MP (13MP interpolated)

: Primary Samsung 3P3 16MP/5MP (21MP interpolated), true-tone LED flash Secondary 8MP (13MP interpolated) Memory : 6GB RAM/64GB storage, up to 128GB more via microSD

: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, up to 128GB more via microSD Network : GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz, WCDMA: 900/2100MHz, 4G FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20

: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz, WCDMA: 900/2100MHz, 4G FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20 SIM card type : 1 nano SIM+1 SD card;2 nano SIM

: 1 nano SIM+1 SD card;2 nano SIM Connectivity : USB Type-C port, 802.11 a/b/g/n, Hotspot, Bluetooth v4.0

: USB Type-C port, 802.11 a/b/g/n, Hotspot, Bluetooth v4.0 Sensors : Fingerprint / Gravity/ proximity/ Light/ gyroscope/ geomagnetic/notification LED

: Fingerprint / Gravity/ proximity/ Light/ gyroscope/ geomagnetic/notification LED OTG : Yes

: Yes OTA : support

: support FM Radio : support

: support Dimensions : 168.8*81.9*13.9mm, weight : 276.5g

: 168.8*81.9*13.9mm, : 276.5g Battery: 5,000mAh, 9V/2A charger

If you are interested, you can subscribe to the activity on Oukitel’s official site to get an even lower price during the presale. Check all the details here.