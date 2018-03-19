Ulefone will soon release rugged feature phone Ulefone Mini and 13,000mAh Power 5

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As mentioned in previous reports, Ulefone is getting ready to release many devices in the near future that are worth waiting for. This time they give a dose of two handsets that they have been working on, the rugged feature phone Ulefone Mini and another big battery smartphone, Ulefone Power 5.

According to the market research reports last year, the sales of feature phones have slightly increased. Speaking of feature phones, we can’t skip Nokia who has been the most dominant force. And Ulefone will join the market as well with Ulefone Mini which is a rugged feature phone. Featuring IP68 dust-proof and waterproof protection grade and solid design, the Ulefone Mini is rugged cope with any rough and harsh environments such as dirt, mud, sand or in the water. Another good use of the Mini would be as a second phone as it can offer significantly long talk- and standby-time and handy reverse charge function. You can carry it with you in case you are in need of an external power source while electric service is not reachable.

On top of that, their next big hit in big battery smartphones is going to be Ulefone Power 5 (yes, they skipped 4 like OnePlus did as it is bad luck in China) that is scheduled to be launched in mid-April. As the newest addition to the well-received Power lineup, the highlight feature of the phone is obviously the huge 13,000mAh battery it packs. To guarantee safety, the Power 5 adopts the dual-cell battery design. It also sports a trendy 18:9 all screen display for delivering a more immersive visual experience. But unlike its predecessors, it features a rugged yet stylish look which suits perfectly for those who have a penchant for style and business.

Stay tuned for more information or just subscribe to Ulefone.com for first-hand news.