Feel nice at home with the dodocool Aromatherapy Air Humidifier

Sometimes, being at home doesn’t exactly feels like… at home. Living in the same house for too long can be exhausting and people often feel the need to get out and do away with the unpleasant feelings created at home. Well, a renovation would be a perfect solution to that but since it costs a fortune, it’s better to try and create a better atmosphere in the current decoration. A perfect gadget for that is the dodocool Aromatherapy Humidifier/Diffuser that envelops your surroundings effectively with cool mist to relieve stress, remove unpleasant odors and elevate your mood.

In addition, you can just use it as a non-aromatherapy humidifier by adding pure water to the water tank. It will produce cool mist, humidify the air and moisturize your skin to deal with the problem of dry skin and help you have better sleep. Adding essential oils and water into the water tank and you get the perfect relaxing device as it will generate ultrasonic vibrations at a frequency of 2.4MHz per second, in order to change water and essential oils into superior tiny micro-particles without heat.

What’s more, the humidifier features touch controls to adjust the seven color LED light with several brightness levels, time setting modes, and switching between strong and moderate mist. You can see all the details on the official product page. For more information on dodocool, visit their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.