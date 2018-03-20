UMIDIGI A1 Pro: The best entry-level smartphone announced! (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As hinted by recent news, UMIDIGI has officially announced its latest device, the UMIDIGI A1 Pro. And if you think it is impossible to get excited about entry-level smartphones in the Android market, just wait and judge later as the A1 Pro has a couple of tricks up its sleeve that helps it stand out from the crowd.

UMIDIGI A1 Pro official specs announced

Until now, only some of its specs were made available via inside information. As it seems, the UMIDIGI A1 Pro carries more than expected. For starters, it sports a big 5.5″ bezel-less screen in a 5″ body offering comfortable grip. The18:9 display is taking up to 85% of the front surface. Besides the front glass, there is a glass-like glory back, which is tougher than glass and has stunning reflections.

In terms of features, the A1 Pro comes with almost all the cutting-edge stuff: Face ID unlock, Pure Android 8.1, and Dual 4G LTE! The device is powered by the latest MT6739 SoC accompanied by 3GB of RAM to ensure fluid multitasking. In addition, it comes with a Type-C port with 5V/2A quick charging. It charges in less than 120 minutes. On the back, there is a 13MP/5MP dual camera setup and it will be available in 3 colors: Moonlight Silver, Icy Blue, and Pitch Dark. The presale price will start at $99.99 and the full spec sheet will show up on March 27th, on the company’s official website.

Subscribe for Presale and win one for free

The UMIDIGI A1 Pro is launching on the official website with a giveaway. By subscribing, you can obtain yours for less than $100 plus, you join the giveaway to take a chance to win one for free! To get the fresh first look and join the giveaway, visit the presale page.