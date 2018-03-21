Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Key Specs Appear in a Freshly Leaked Photo

The March 27 launch date of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is drawing near. The rumor mill has revealed plenty of details of the phone in the recent months. The Chinese manufacturer has also teased the design of the Mi MIX 2S through promotional posters that were released earlier this week. The promo photos revealed the appearance of the phone, but its bottom bezel could not be seen properly. However, those images suggested that it may feature a slightly thicker bezel below the display like the predecessor model. Today, a tipster from China has released a leaked photo of a promotional image of the phone. The image reveals some of the key specs of the Mi MIX 2S.

According to the information mentioned in the below image, the Mi MIX 2S will be arriving with the new Full Screen 3.0 design and it will be fitted with a 5.99-inch display. It is expected to support Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Snapdragon 845 chipset powers the Mi MIX 2S along with 8 GB of RAM and it has an internal storage of 256 GB. A spy shot of the packaging box sticker that had appeared yesterday had also revealed that the Mi MIX 2S is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and a native storage of 256 GB.

Like the predecessor Mi MIX 2, the upcoming phone is also expected to support 4-axis Optical Image Stabilization. It will also carry support for 43 global LTE bands and 6 network modes. The handset will be coming with a ceramic body. Since ceramics are non-conductive, they do not interfere with wireless charging. Recent reports have revealed that the Mi MIX 2S will carry support for wireless charging.

The leaked shot of the promotional poster of the Mi MIX 2S shown above also shows the bottom part of the phone. Even the official promotional pictures have suggested that the Mi MIX 2S has a slightly thick bezel at the bottom, the new image shows that its bottom bezel is almost same as side bezels. Also, the selfie camera is not visible on the bottom bezel. Hence, it is difficult to conclude that it is a legitimate image.

