Blackview P10000 Pro low-light performance samples (photos + video)

Blackview P10000 Pro is the battery beast from the company that besides the usual features, it also comes with 2 dual camera systems, one for the back and one for the front. Usually, devices that excel in a specific department like the battery, come with mediocre cameras that -especially in low-light conditions- perform poorly.

Blackview believes that the most interesting photos are taken during the night since landscapes can often look dramatic in the dark. Also, to combine that with the big battery, the P10000 Pro can become really useful if you’re going to be heading out all day doing long photography sessions. The dual rear camera should be very helpful in low light with the 16MP main sensor being Sony IMX298 with f/2.0 aperture and minimum ISO 100. Since one cannot judge a camera strictly by numbers, the company uploaded a video and provided us with sample photos shot in low-light conditions. Let’s see how it did.

As you can see in the video and in the gallery below, the P10000 Pro does well in some photos while in others you can see some noise in the scene. Blackview says that the phone's software will be in constant development and improvement, so we can expect even better camera results in the future.